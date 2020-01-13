Facts

13:16 13.01.2020

Razumkov instructs Stefanchuk to develop bill on bringing 13 laws of Ukraine into conformity with Constitution

 Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov has instructed his first deputy Ruslan Stefanchuk to lead the work on creating a bill on bringing 13 laws in compliance with the Constitution, some of which do not take into account the current version of the Basic Law.

"On September 30, 2010, the Constitutional Court (CCU) decided on the constitutionality of the law on amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine of 2004 and recognized it as the one that does not comply with the provisions of the Basic Law. In this decision, the CCU ordered the authorities to bring the legislation in line with the Constitution as amended on June 28, 1996. In 2010, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant law. As you know, on February 21, 2014, the Constitution of 2004 was restored, and the aforementioned law ceased to be in force. Today there are 13 laws in force in which the wordings of their individual provisions have not been determined by parliament yet," Razumkov said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Conciliation Council on Monday.

The speaker appealed to the heads of the committees to develop appropriate changes in their fields of competence and make proposals regarding the revisions of certain provisions of 13 laws so that they would comply with the current Constitution of Ukraine. Razumkov entrusted his first deputy Stefanchuk to lead the work on the bill, which should correct the legal conflicts caused by the Constitutional reforms of 2010 and 2014.

"I would like to ask Ruslan Vasylyovych to head this work and prepare a joint draft law on this issue for consideration in the Verkhovna Rada. I propose to carry out the mentioned work within two weeks. I think this time will be enough, if not, we will extend the deadlines," Razumkov added.

According to him, this problem needs to be resolved in the near future, since for several years certain norms of 13 laws have not been in line with the current version of the Constitution of Ukraine and are suspended.

The speaker of parliament did not specify which laws are subject to correction.

