Work ongoing on qualifying criminal acts that led to the tragedy – First Deputy Prosecutor General

Currently, work is continuing on qualifying the criminal acts that led to the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane in Iran on December 8, Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Vitaliy Kasko said during a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov held a working meeting with representatives of the security and defense sector authorities on the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines plane in Iran, the NSDC press service reported.

He noted that the public would be promptly provided with information on the results of the investigation into the crash.

According to First Deputy Attorney General of Ukraine Vitaliy Kasko, work is ongoing on qualifying the criminal acts that led to the tragedy.

The meeting also covered the issue of that now Ukrainian experts are working on deciphering the information contained in the black boxes of the Boeing 737 flight PS 752 aircraft.