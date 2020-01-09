Facts

19:07 09.01.2020

Basic version of UIA plane crash in Tehran absent so far, may appear after analysis, inspection of fragments – source

 There is no main version of the crash of the Ukrainian plane in Tehran on January 8 yet, it may appear after inspection and analysis of its fragments, a source from the Ukrainian side told Interfax-Ukraine.

The Ukrainian representatives have already held a series of consultations in Tehran, agreed on access and inspection by the State Emergency Service of the crash site, and examined fragments of the Boeing.

According to the source, primary work may take from three days to a week.

"Then the expertise and further actions will depend on agreements with the Iranian side," the agency's interlocutor noted, talking about the timeframes of this work.

As reported, the UIA's Boeing-737, which was supposed to perform a PS752 flight on the Tehran-Kyiv route, crashed at about 6:00 Tehran time (around 4:30 Kyiv time) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after takeoff from Tehran airport named after Imam Khomeini. Some 167 passengers and nine crew members were onboard. All of them died.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko reported that there were 11 citizens of Ukraine (nine crew members), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 passengers from Canada, 10 passengers from Sweden, four from Afghanistan, and per three from Germany and Great Britain.

