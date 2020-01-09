British PM invites Ukrainian President to visit London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to visit London to further intensify and deepen bilateral cooperation.

According to the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state, in a telephone conversation with Zelensky on Thursday, Johnson confirmed the strong support of Ukraine and the British partnership in the field of security.

Zelensky thanked for the continued support by the UK for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and informed of the progress in the implementation of the agreements reached during the Normandy summit on December 9, 2019. The president also informed the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of the situation in Donbas.