Facts

17:58 09.01.2020

British PM invites Ukrainian President to visit London

1 min read
British PM invites Ukrainian President to visit London

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to visit London to further intensify and deepen bilateral cooperation.

According to the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state, in a telephone conversation with Zelensky on Thursday, Johnson confirmed the strong support of Ukraine and the British partnership in the field of security.

Zelensky thanked for the continued support by the UK for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and informed of the progress in the implementation of the agreements reached during the Normandy summit on December 9, 2019. The president also informed the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of the situation in Donbas.

Tags: #zelensky #johnson
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:19 09.01.2020
Office of President advises against manipulating information until circumstances of air crash in Iran clarified

Office of President advises against manipulating information until circumstances of air crash in Iran clarified

10:12 09.01.2020
Establishing causes of UIA plane crash in Iran is priority for Ukraine – Zelensky in address to Ukrainians

Establishing causes of UIA plane crash in Iran is priority for Ukraine – Zelensky in address to Ukrainians

17:27 08.01.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine will be involved in probe into plane crash in Tehran, identification, repatriation of Ukrainian victims

Zelensky: Ukraine will be involved in probe into plane crash in Tehran, identification, repatriation of Ukrainian victims

09:32 08.01.2020
Zelensky asks to refrain from putting forward unverified versions of UIA plane crash in Iran

Zelensky asks to refrain from putting forward unverified versions of UIA plane crash in Iran

11:41 07.01.2020
President of Ukraine informs U.S. Secretary of State about plans to restore peace in Donbas

President of Ukraine informs U.S. Secretary of State about plans to restore peace in Donbas

11:42 06.01.2020
Zelensky meeting with Omani top officials during trip to Sultanate

Zelensky meeting with Omani top officials during trip to Sultanate

12:10 01.01.2020
Zelensky: in 2020 Ukraine should be united every day, this must become national idea for Ukrainians

Zelensky: in 2020 Ukraine should be united every day, this must become national idea for Ukrainians

12:56 31.12.2019
Zelensky, Putin discuss prisoner swap, hail gas transit contract in phone call – Ukrainian presidential administration

Zelensky, Putin discuss prisoner swap, hail gas transit contract in phone call – Ukrainian presidential administration

17:00 30.12.2019
Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

14:52 30.12.2019
President sends to Rada new improved bill on amendments to Constitution on power decentralization

President sends to Rada new improved bill on amendments to Constitution on power decentralization

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

State Aviation Administration bans flights of Ukrainian Airlines over Iraq

Ukrainian experts want to examine UIA plane crash scene in Tehran to find Russian Tor missile system fragments – Danilov

Establishing causes of UIA plane crash in Iran is priority for Ukraine – Zelensky in address to Ukrainians

Zelensky: Ukraine will be involved in probe into plane crash in Tehran, identification, repatriation of Ukrainian victims

Infrastructure Ministry publishes list of 167 people killed in UIA's plane crash in Iran

LATEST

Basic version of UIA plane crash in Tehran absent so far, may appear after analysis, inspection of fragments – source

Ukraine calls on Israel not to interfere in debates on internal issues of Ukrainian politics

Riaboshapka reshuffles investigation team of prosecutors on crimes in defense industry

State Aviation Administration bans flights of Ukrainian Airlines over Iraq

Ukrainian experts want to examine UIA plane crash scene in Tehran to find Russian Tor missile system fragments – Danilov

Crew of Ukrainian plane wrecked in Tehran never called for help – Iranian report

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine Defense Ministry's plane with experts leaves for Iran – NSDC

G7 offers condolences to families of perished on UIA flight crashed near Tehran

Kyivstar, lifecell provide privileges for communications with Iran due to UIA plane crash

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD