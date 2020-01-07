Facts

16:30 07.01.2020

Ukraine's rating in Passport Index down by two points

1 min read
Ukraine's rating in Passport Index down by two points

Ukraine has reduced its position in the ranking of world passports by two points at the end of 2019, according to the Henley & Partners Passport Index.

According to the report, over the past year, Ukrainian citizens received the right to visit Bahrain and Saudi Arabia without visas, but at the same time visa-free access for Ukrainians to Benin and Djibouti was stopped. Thus, the number of countries that Ukrainians can visit without a visa or with a visa upon arrival remained unchanged at 128, and the position in the ranking shifted from 41 to 43, which was shared with Nicaragua.

The leader of the rating for the third year in a row remains Japan, whose citizens can visit 191 countries without a visa. Singapore ranks second, while the third place is shared by South Korea and Germany.

Italy ranked fourth in the ranking, and three countries at once were fifth, including Denmark, Luxembourg, and Spain. The United States and the UK, who led the rating five years ago, fell to the eighth place.

The last place in the ranking was taken by Afghanistan, whose citizens can visit 26 countries without visas.

Tags: #passports #rating
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:23 23.12.2019
About half of Ukrainians consider release of Ukrainian sailors, political prisoners as main event of the year

About half of Ukrainians consider release of Ukrainian sailors, political prisoners as main event of the year

11:42 23.12.2019
Passports for crossing border with Russia to give guarantees for quick assistance by consuls - Prystaiko

Passports for crossing border with Russia to give guarantees for quick assistance by consuls - Prystaiko

09:31 25.11.2019
Moody's changes Ukraine's outlook to positive from stable, affirms Caa1 rating

Moody's changes Ukraine's outlook to positive from stable, affirms Caa1 rating

11:43 23.11.2019
Moody's changes Ukraine's outlook to positive from stable, affirms Caa1 rating

Moody's changes Ukraine's outlook to positive from stable, affirms Caa1 rating

11:43 18.11.2019
S&P upgrades Kyiv city's rating to 'B' with stable outlook

S&P upgrades Kyiv city's rating to 'B' with stable outlook

18:52 03.10.2019
Court permits PGO to receive documents from NSDC on issuance of passports of foreign states to residents of western Ukraine, Russia-occupied Donbas

Court permits PGO to receive documents from NSDC on issuance of passports of foreign states to residents of western Ukraine, Russia-occupied Donbas

09:36 22.07.2019
Ukrainian authorities considering introduction of specific measures for passportization of Donbas residents– Danyliuk

Ukrainian authorities considering introduction of specific measures for passportization of Donbas residents– Danyliuk

13:33 18.07.2019
Simplified procedures for issuing passports to residents of Luhansk, Donetsk regions of Ukraine internal affair of Russia – Kremlin

Simplified procedures for issuing passports to residents of Luhansk, Donetsk regions of Ukraine internal affair of Russia – Kremlin

18:34 08.07.2019
EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

12:48 27.06.2019
Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Military record one attack by occupation forces in Donbas since early day

President of Ukraine informs U.S. Secretary of State about plans to restore peace in Donbas

About 300 people remain in captivity of militants in Donbas - ex-Ombudswoman Lutkovska

Zelensky meeting with Omani top officials during trip to Sultanate

Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into territories near border – Ukrainian JCCC

LATEST

Rivne NPP power unit No. 1 disconnected from power grid for scheduled repairs

FC Metalist property transferred to state ownership – regional administration

Military record one attack by occupation forces in Donbas since early day

Ukraine ready to send 200 rescuers to Australia

President of Ukraine informs U.S. Secretary of State about plans to restore peace in Donbas

About 300 people remain in captivity of militants in Donbas - ex-Ombudswoman Lutkovska

Kyiv, Washington continue negotiations on military assistance to Ukraine - former U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Kyiv

Merkel to visit Russia on Jan 11 at Putin's invitation

Zelensky meeting with Omani top officials during trip to Sultanate

Ukrainian army to receive military simulators, level of training base supply to reach 60% in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD