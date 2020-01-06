Facts

13:34 06.01.2020

Merkel to visit Russia on Jan 11 at Putin's invitation

German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a working visit to Russia on January 11 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service said.

"The talks are expected to address vital international issues, including the situation in Syria, Libya, the escalation of tensions in the Middle East as a result of the U.S. air strike on the Baghdad airport on January 3," the report said.

The talks will also address the settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict in the context of the implementation of the 2015 Minsk Package of Measures and the agreements reached at the summit in the Normandy format in Paris on December 9, 2019, the press service said.

