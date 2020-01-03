Facts

12:37 03.01.2020

Windrose to launch flights from Kyiv to three Italian cities from May 2020

1 min read
Windrose to launch flights from Kyiv to three Italian cities from May 2020

Windrose Airlines for the summer navigation of 2020 will launch flights from Kyiv to Brindisi, Lamezia Terme and Ancona (all based in Italy).

According to the company's press service, in particular, flights to Brindisi will be operated from May 30 to October 3, 2020 on Saturdays, flights to Lamezia Terme from May 29 to October 3, 2020 on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and flights to Ancona from June 6 to September 19, 2020 on Saturdays.

The cost of tickets is from UAH 2,800.

As reported, the commission of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine decided to revoke the right of Windrose to fly from Kyiv to Istanbul on a regular basis three times a week.

Earlier, the State Aviation Service approved the application of the airline for charter flights from Kyiv to Odesa, Lviv, Kherson, Kharkiv and the Dnipro three times a week. The rights are valid until March 28, 2020.

Tags: #flights #italia #windrose
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:12 19.11.2019
Airlines service over 290,000 flights in Ukrainian airspace in Jan-Oct

Airlines service over 290,000 flights in Ukrainian airspace in Jan-Oct

17:52 13.11.2019
Motor Sich will fly only from Zaporizhia to Kyiv, Minsk, flights from Kyiv to Lviv, Odesa canceled in winter

Motor Sich will fly only from Zaporizhia to Kyiv, Minsk, flights from Kyiv to Lviv, Odesa canceled in winter

11:25 28.10.2019
SAS starts flying to Ukraine after eight year break

SAS starts flying to Ukraine after eight year break

11:33 25.10.2019
UIA ceases flights to Amman, Minsk, Riga, suspends flights to Beijing due to losses

UIA ceases flights to Amman, Minsk, Riga, suspends flights to Beijing due to losses

17:41 14.08.2019
Ryanair starts flying from Odesa to Budapest on Oct 29

Ryanair starts flying from Odesa to Budapest on Oct 29

11:47 06.08.2019
Windrose will carry out presidential flights for UAH 35.1 mln in 2019

Windrose will carry out presidential flights for UAH 35.1 mln in 2019

09:56 30.07.2019
Госавиаслужба разрешила Windrose и "Atlasjet-Украина" летать из Киева в Тель-Авив, SkyUp - из Львова и Запорожья в Тель-Авив

Госавиаслужба разрешила Windrose и "Atlasjet-Украина" летать из Киева в Тель-Авив, SkyUp - из Львова и Запорожья в Тель-Авив

10:02 16.07.2019
Wizz Air to cancel part of flights from Kyiv on 17 routes on August 3-20

Wizz Air to cancel part of flights from Kyiv on 17 routes on August 3-20

15:38 13.06.2019
Wizz Air will raise frequency of flights from Lviv airport to Slovakia, Poland, Germany from Oct 20

Wizz Air will raise frequency of flights from Lviv airport to Slovakia, Poland, Germany from Oct 20

12:22 07.05.2019
State Aviation Service allows Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv

State Aviation Service allows Windrose to fly from Odesa to Tel Aviv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

Zelensky: in 2020 Ukraine should be united every day, this must become national idea for Ukrainians

Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

Zelensky, Putin discuss prisoner swap, hail gas transit contract in phone call – Ukrainian presidential administration

Pompeo will meet with Zelensky on Jan 3 – U.S. Department of State

LATEST

Putin, Macron praise prisoner exchange between Kyiv, Donbas, welcome package gas transport deal

Law enforcement officers stop activities of 15 illegal gambling venues from Dec 27, 2019 that tried to restart their work – Honcharuk

Youth mobility program starts in April 2020

Ukraine's tax service starts testing new online service

No casualties reported amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

New head of U.S. Embassy in Ukraine appeals to Ukrainians

Ukrainian soldier injured in military tent camp in Mykolaiv region due to fire

Kuleba opposes 'turbo regime' in SBU reform

NBU to carry out scheduled inspections in 45 banks in 2020

Pompeo postpones trip to Ukraine due to situation in Iraq – U.S. Department of State

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD