Windrose to launch flights from Kyiv to three Italian cities from May 2020

Windrose Airlines for the summer navigation of 2020 will launch flights from Kyiv to Brindisi, Lamezia Terme and Ancona (all based in Italy).

According to the company's press service, in particular, flights to Brindisi will be operated from May 30 to October 3, 2020 on Saturdays, flights to Lamezia Terme from May 29 to October 3, 2020 on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and flights to Ancona from June 6 to September 19, 2020 on Saturdays.

The cost of tickets is from UAH 2,800.

As reported, the commission of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine decided to revoke the right of Windrose to fly from Kyiv to Istanbul on a regular basis three times a week.

Earlier, the State Aviation Service approved the application of the airline for charter flights from Kyiv to Odesa, Lviv, Kherson, Kharkiv and the Dnipro three times a week. The rights are valid until March 28, 2020.