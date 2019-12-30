Facts

11:49 30.12.2019

Govt approves order for Ukraine's diplomatic institutions to issue certificate on political prosecution of Russian citizens

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for organizing the registration and issuance by Ukrainian diplomatic institutions of certificates confirming the political prosecution of citizens of the Russian Federation in the country of their citizenship, according to a statement on the government portal.

"To approve the procedure for the issuance by the Foreign Ministry, the diplomatic mission or the consular office of Ukraine of a certificate confirming the political persecution of a citizen of the Russian Federation in the country of his nationality," according to resolution No. 1130 dated December 27, 2019.

