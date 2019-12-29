Donbas prisoner swap completed, 76 freed Ukrainians in Ukraine-controlled territory – Zelensky's office

The exchange of detainees between the Ukrainian authorities and the self-proclaimed Russia-controlled republics, "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") and "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR"), which took place at the Mayorske checkpoint in Donetsk region on Sunday, December 29, has ended, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The mutual release of the detainees has been completed. Our 76 [citizens] are safe, being in Ukraine-controlled territory," the Office said in a statement on Telegram at about 16:00 Kyiv time on Sunday.

The Office said it would provide details of the swap later.