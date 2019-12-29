Facts

13:54 29.12.2019

First 25 Ukrainians freed in new major prisoner swap in Donbas

First 25 Ukrainians freed in new major prisoner swap in Donbas

Twenty-five citizens of Ukraine have already been freed in Donetsk region as part of a new major swap of detainees at the Mayorske checkpoint between the Ukrainian authorities and the self–proclaimed republics, "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") and "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR"), which control parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Office of the President of Ukraine has reported.

"The first 25 Ukrainians who have been freed will be home soon," the Office of the President of Ukraine said on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

The Office has not yet announced the names of the liberated Ukrainians.

However, the list of the names is available to Interfax-Ukraine:

1. Ivan Deyev;

2. Yuriy Yevtushok;

3. Eduard Aloyan;

4. Viktoria Voronina;

5. Tetiana Horbulych;

6. Volodymyr Danylchenko;

7. Oleksandr Danylchenko;

8. Valentyna Yeremenko;

9. Serhiy Ivanchuk;

10. Roman Kortyshko;

11. Denys Oliynyk;

12. Anastasia Mukhina;

13. Oleksandr Paukov;

14. Denys Sekatsky;

15. Anatoliy Semyrenko;

16. Olena Sorokina;

17. Valeriy Tarasyuk;

18. Andriy Yarovy;

19. Roman Fursov;

20. Vitaliy Buyanov;

21. Vadym Zavatsky;

22. Ivan Katyshev;

23. Yuriy Tuchyn;

24. Valeriy Semenov;

25. Yevhen Tsyhanok.

