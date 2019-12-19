Putin: there is an arbitration ruling that awarded Naftogaz $2.6 bln, but there is also Kyiv's $3-bln debt on eurobonds

Russia will in its actions be guided by the Stockholm arbitration tribunal's ruling on the gas transit dispute with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said at his annual press conference.

But Putin said it should not be forgotten that Kyiv owed Moscow $3 billion on Eurobonds.

Commenting on the Stockholm arbitration ruling for Gazprom to pay Ukraine's Naftogaz $2.6 billion, Putin said: "I am convinced the Stockholm arbitration ruling is political rather than legal in nature. One of the grounds for it was the challenging economic situation in Ukraine. But there is a ruling and we have to be guided by it," he said.

"I draw your attention to the fact that some of our reserves have already been invested in Ukrainian securities. There has already been a ruling by a London court on this matter which is not being fulfilled," he said.