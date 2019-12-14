Facts

11:19 14.12.2019

Court renders arrest verdict for main suspect in Sheremet murder case Antonenko until Feb 8, 2020

1 min read
Court renders arrest verdict for main suspect in Sheremet murder case Antonenko until Feb 8, 2020

 The Pechersky district court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention until February 8, 2020 for a veteran of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) and musician Andriy (Riffmaster) Antonenko, the suspect in the murder case of Pavel Sheremet.

"To grant the motion. Apply a measure of restraint in respect of Antonenko Andriy Serhiyovych in the form of detention until February 2, 2020," the judge read the decision.

