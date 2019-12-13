There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

The investigation into journalist Pavel Sheremet's murder has sub-versions for the motive, including his materials on exposing Russia's current regime, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said.

"This version has several components, as the head of the investigation said. For example, Sheremet wrote a book with [opposition Russian politician Boris] Nemtsov. Sheremet published several materials that exposed the current regime in a neighboring state. Therefore, this may also be a version, and this is also being considered," Avakov said at a briefing on Thursday about the detention of suspects in the murder of Sheremet.

National Police Deputy and Criminal Police Head Yevhen Koval said the main versions were named, but there are still a number of sub-issues that the investigation is currently working on.

"… If there is additional information, we will certainly inform you about it," he said.

Opposition Russian politician Boris Nemtsov was killed in central Moscow on February 27, 2015.

On the morning of July 20, 2016, the car of Ukrayinska Pravda ezine co-founder Olena Prytula was blown up. Sheremet was driving the car at the time and died shortly after the explosion.

On December 12, 2019, police conducted a series of searches and issued notices of suspicion to several persons. Among them are military nurse Yana Duhar, volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko, musician and veteran of the ATO Andriy Antonenko and spouses Vladyslav and Inna Hryshchenko, also participants in the ATO.

Koval said that the main motive for murdering Sheremet was an attempt to destabilize the socio-political situation in the country.