Search operation amid debris of Odesa College completed, death toll of fire victims totals 16 people– Odesa deputy mayor

Rescuers on Thursday completed a search operation in the burnt-out educational building of the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business, said Odesa Deputy Mayor Andriy Kotliar.

"As of today, the search operation has been completed. Repair and restoration work has begun. Dismantling works have been completed using a crane," Kotliar wrote on his Facebook page.

He said that as a result of the fire "47 people were injured, 16 of them are dead."

In total, medical assistance was provided to 33 victims of the emergency: 18 adolescents, 15 adults (including seven firefighters), two people died in the hospital.

Currently, 10 people are hospitalized: seven adults (five firefighters) and three teenagers.

At the same time, the deputy mayor noted that law enforcement officers and forensic experts continue to identify the dead.

As reported, a fire broke out on the third floor of a 6-story educational building in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business at 10:12 on December 4, the area of which reached 4,000 square meters. At 14:18, the fire was localized but not extinguished as of the morning of December 5.

A criminal case was opened under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. December 5 and December 6 were announced mourning days in Odesa.