Facts

17:38 10.12.2019

Lack of amnesty law in Ukraine could turn Donbas into Srebrenica - Putin

1 min read
Lack of amnesty law in Ukraine could turn Donbas into Srebrenica - Putin

Ukraine regaining control over its border with Russia in the absence of an amnesty law for residents of Donbas risks a massacre of the citizens of the self-proclaimed republics, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Possible persecution of the people living in "Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics" was among the topics discussed by Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Monday, the Russian president said at a meeting with the members of the Presidential Human Rights Council.

"The amnesty law has yet to be passed. It was agreed upon as far back as 2015, there were some resolutions, but nothing is being enforced. And the Ukrainian side keeps asking: give us a chance to close the border with troops," Putin said.

"But I can imagine what will happen then. It will be another Srebrenica," he said.

Tags: #donbas #putin
