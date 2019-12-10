Ukraine to take into account Venice Commission's conclusions on state language law to some extent – Monakhova

The government's commissioner for the protection of the state language, Tetiana Monakhova, has said that Ukraine as a legal state will take into account the conclusions of the Venice Commission on the state language law to some extent during its further lawmaking activities.

"The Commission affirmed Ukraine's right to the protection and promotion of the state language. They praised the fact that the law envisages the right of any citizen of Ukraine to learn the state language," she said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the same time, Monakhova noted that there are several proposals and recommendations in the conclusions of the Venice Commission and "Ukraine as a legal state will take them into account to some extent during its further lawmaking activities." In particular, this refers to the bill on national minorities.

In addition, Ukraine will prepare an official letter to respond to and give its comments on the conclusions of the Venice Commission.

As reported, on December 6, the Venice Commission stated that the Ukrainian government should look for a balance in the language policy so as not to turn the language issue into a source of ethnic tension. This has not been done yet, in particular in the latest law on the state language.