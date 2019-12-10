Facts

09:45 10.12.2019

Zelensky glad that dialogue on gas transit started, Putin reminds of possible discount

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thinks that important steps regarding the continuation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Europe were made after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In turn, Putin reminded of that if the sides agreed on honest joint work, gas for Ukraine's industrial consumers would be 25% cheaper than it was now.

The two presidents made the statement after the Normandy Format negotiations in Paris.

Interfax-Ukraine
