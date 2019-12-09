SBU conducting searches of Odesa mayor's office

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is seizing the documents in Odesa mayor's office as a part of the investigation on misappropriation of UAH 100 million of the city budget, the SBU press center told the agency.

"The documents are being seized at the premises of the Odesa City Hall," Interfax-Ukraine was informed by the SBU's press center on Monday evening, noting that the procedural actions were being carried out within the framework of the investigation of the case of misappropriation of the state budget by officials of the Odesa City Council and the utility company.

As reported, in November, SBU employees established the fact that UAH 100 million from the city budget was seized by officials of the Odesa City Council and the municipal enterprise by making artificial debt to a banking institution.