12:21 09.12.2019

Zelensky Office confirms bilateral meeting with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting after the Normandy Four talks in Paris, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"After the meeting of the four leaders in the Normandy format, President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a bilateral meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin," he said at a briefing in Paris on Monday.

Tymoshenko said that before the negotiations in the Normandy format, Zelensky would meet with President Emmanuel Macron, and then with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

