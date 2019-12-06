Facts

14:28 06.12.2019

Transit of gas through Ukraine matter of economic advisability - Putin

Transit of gas through Ukraine matter of economic advisability - Putin

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a commercial project, and Russia does not intend to stop transporting gas through Ukraine, but that is an issue of economic feasibility, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with German business representatives.

"I again want to stress that this [Nord Stream 2] is a purely commercial project. The government is essentially not taking part in it. And so that there aren't any misinterpretations, I've said this many times and want to say it again - this absolutely does not mean that Russia intends to end transit through Ukraine," Putin said.

"It's not a matter of territory, it's a matter of economic advisability," he said.

Putin said that Russia is currently in talks with Ukraine in Vienna and that despite the fact that the sides have goals that are difficult to achieve, he hopes companies will find acceptable solutions.

