MFA's task for 2020 is to ensure Ukraine's accession to NATO's Enhanced Capabilities Initiative – Deputy FM

The task of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for the next year is to ensure the country's affiliation to the NATO Enhanced Capabilities Initiative, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yehor Bozhok.

"Our task for the near future is to ensure Ukraine's accession to the NATO Enhanced Capabilities Initiative, which, incidentally, was promised to us at the Welsh Alliance Summit [on September 4-5, 2014], which took place against the backdrop of the tragic events in our state, and when it was decided by the heads of state and government of the Alliance countries (I am an eyewitness to this) that the issue of Ukraine's joining this program has been resolved, but the terms will agreed at the next stage. We would like this next step to take place next year," Bozhok said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, the deputy minister stressed that the tactical task of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to ensure the adoption by the ministers of foreign affairs of the NATO member countries of the decision on Ukraine's joining the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) in the development of the decision of the NATO summit in Bucharest [2008].

Bozhok also said that the NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program is a "parallel track" and there is no direct linkage of this program to the MAP.