Facts

12:29 06.12.2019

MFA's task for 2020 is to ensure Ukraine's accession to NATO's Enhanced Capabilities Initiative – Deputy FM

2 min read
MFA's task for 2020 is to ensure Ukraine's accession to NATO's Enhanced Capabilities Initiative – Deputy FM

The task of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for the next year is to ensure the country's affiliation to the NATO Enhanced Capabilities Initiative, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yehor Bozhok.

"Our task for the near future is to ensure Ukraine's accession to the NATO Enhanced Capabilities Initiative, which, incidentally, was promised to us at the Welsh Alliance Summit [on September 4-5, 2014], which took place against the backdrop of the tragic events in our state, and when it was decided by the heads of state and government of the Alliance countries (I am an eyewitness to this) that the issue of Ukraine's joining this program has been resolved, but the terms will agreed at the next stage. We would like this next step to take place next year," Bozhok said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, the deputy minister stressed that the tactical task of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to ensure the adoption by the ministers of foreign affairs of the NATO member countries of the decision on Ukraine's joining the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) in the development of the decision of the NATO summit in Bucharest [2008].

Bozhok also said that the NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program is a "parallel track" and there is no direct linkage of this program to the MAP.

 

Tags: #foreign_minister
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:21 30.05.2019
Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

18:27 04.10.2018
Ukrainian, Slovak FMs to visit Kharkiv on Friday

Ukrainian, Slovak FMs to visit Kharkiv on Friday

12:55 14.05.2018
Deputy FM expects that court of arbitration in The Hague to issue awards within six month in cases under lawsuits of Ukrainian companies

Deputy FM expects that court of arbitration in The Hague to issue awards within six month in cases under lawsuits of Ukrainian companies

15:01 10.05.2018
Klimkin announces formation completion of Ukrainian Institute's top leaders

Klimkin announces formation completion of Ukrainian Institute's top leaders

14:10 10.05.2018
Klimkin confident in inevitability of consequences for violation of intl treaties

Klimkin confident in inevitability of consequences for violation of intl treaties

12:58 24.04.2018
G7 foreign ministers call on Ukraine to create anti-corruption court according to Venice Commission recommendations

G7 foreign ministers call on Ukraine to create anti-corruption court according to Venice Commission recommendations

11:15 17.03.2018
Canada to issue $4.6 mln to Ukraine for Armed Forces

Canada to issue $4.6 mln to Ukraine for Armed Forces

12:47 13.03.2018
French FM to visit Ukraine on March 23

French FM to visit Ukraine on March 23

09:26 29.11.2017
Klimkin initiates creation of communication channel to solve problematic issues with Poland

Klimkin initiates creation of communication channel to solve problematic issues with Poland

11:52 25.04.2017
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to send note requesting Russia to provide information on terms of interim decision implementation of UN court

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to send note requesting Russia to provide information on terms of interim decision implementation of UN court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Giuliani leaves Kyiv - ex-Ukrainian diplomat

Venice Commission adopts report on consequences of including illegally annexed territories in nationwide constituency

Transit of gas through Ukraine matter of economic advisability - Putin

Merkel set to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Zelensky at Paris summit - German govt

PGO sends message to ICC on Russian extrajudicial killings of nine UAF soldiers during Ilovaisk, Debaltseve battles

LATEST

Giuliani leaves Kyiv - ex-Ukrainian diplomat

Venice Commission adopts report on consequences of including illegally annexed territories in nationwide constituency

Transit of gas through Ukraine matter of economic advisability - Putin

National HQ for protection of native land requires Zelensky to hold referendum

Merkel set to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Zelensky at Paris summit - German govt

PGO sends message to ICC on Russian extrajudicial killings of nine UAF soldiers during Ilovaisk, Debaltseve battles

Normandy summit will give Russia chance to agree to withdraw its forces, return occupied areas of Donbas to Ukraine – Taylor

Forthcoming Normandy format meeting should pave the way towards peaceful resolution of Donbas conflict – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs

Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary Reeker, Riaboshapka discuss reform of Ukraine's PGO

Russia will do everything to prevent case in UN Intl Court from being heard - Zerkal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD