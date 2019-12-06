Kyiv reports seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On December 5, there were no casualties from shelling attacks among the personnel of the Joint Forces," the JFO staff said in its update on Friday morning.

The enemy opened fire from proscribed 82mm mortars, cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

Ukrainian positions near the villages of Shyrokyne, Lebedynske, Krymske, Luhanske, Travneve, Novoluhanske, and Zaitseve came under attack.