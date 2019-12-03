Facts

16:17 03.12.2019

Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is prepared to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Normandy summit in Paris on December 9, the head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People Party, David Arakhamia, said on Tuesday.

"The president is prepared for this, he is getting ready for it, and he will be getting ready for it for the whole week. I think he is very-very well prepared," Arakhamia told journalists in reply to a relevant question on Tuesday.

Asked whether Ukraine needs Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin, Arakhamia said, "I believe it does."

