OCHA receives half of required amount of humanitarian aid program for Donbas
The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) of the UN reports that half of the required amount of the humanitarian aid program for Donbas has already been collected.
"We are grateful to the donors for their support of our humanitarian action. $82 million were received so far - half of our total appeal. Although more is required to reach every man, woman, boy and girl who counts on us," the OCHA Ukraine said on Twitter.