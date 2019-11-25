Trump criticizes Yovanovitch, saying Ukraine hated him before election

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and said that relation to him sharply changed after he won presidential election in autumn 2016.

"By the way when I was talking to President Zelensky, right on the phone, you can read it, he didn't like her… Ukraine hated me. They were after me in the election. They wanted Hillary Clinton to win. And when I won all of sudden they became so nice, they were doing, they had to make up," Trump said during a phone interview with Fox News.

He also paid attention to the fact that Yovanovitch did not want to hang his picture in the U.S. Embassy. "She wouldn't hang my picture in the embassy. She is in charge of the embassy. She wouldn't hang it. It took like a year and a half, two years for her to get the picture up. She said bad things about me. She wouldn't defend me. I have the right to change an ambassador… this was not an angel, ok?" Trump said.

Regarding the testimony of U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who recently said at a congressional hearing that Trump demanded "service for service," that is, an investigation in Ukraine regarding Burisma company in exchange for defense assistance and Zelensky's visit to Washington, the U.S. president replied: "This is absolute nonsense."

He called Ukraine "a very corrupt country” and said: "Are we going to be sending massive amounts of money to a country and they're corrupt."

He also mentioned that he "hardly knows" Sondland and spoke to him only a few times.