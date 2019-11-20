Court releases Liashko against personal guarantees of MPs Volynets, Siumar

The Boryspilsky court (Kyiv region) has refused to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention to former parliamentarian, the leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko, releasing him against personal guarantees of deputies Viktoria Siumar (European Solidarity faction) and Mykhailo Volynets (Batkivschyna faction).

Such a decision was announced by a judge of the Boryspilsky court on Tuesday evening, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

"To impose on the suspect Liashko Oleh Valeriyovych the obligations stipulated by Article 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine, namely: to arrive at each request of the investigating prosecutor or court, notify the investigating prosecutor or court of a change of residence, to refrain from communicating with the victim or a witness," the judge said.

It is noted that the duration of the duties is determined until January 17, 2020.

As reported, the incident between politicians occurred on the evening of November 6, 2019, in the hall of foreign delegations of the Boryspil Airport. The head of the Radical Party accused Gerus of lobbying for an amendment that would make it possible for Ukraine to buy Russian electricity. Law enforcement officials reported on a tussle to law enforcement officials.

On November 18, Liashko was served a suspicion notice over a tussle with Gerus. In turn, he lodged a statement with a demand to open a criminal case against Gerus for state treason and abuse of power.

The press service of the Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv region told Interfax-Ukraine that the criminal case against Liashko was opened under Part 2, Article 346 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threats or violence against a statesman or a public figure).

"An appeal has been sent to court to select a pre-trial restriction for him in the form of detention without bail," the press service said.