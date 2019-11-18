Health Ministry to mull over reimbursement program for providing palliative care patients with painkillers

The Health Ministry of Ukraine will consider a possibility of providing palliative care patients with painkillers through a program of medicine reimbursement, Health Minister of Ukraine Zoriana Skaletska has said.

"We realize that the main problem is access to painkillers. Next year we will study and consider a possibility of providing patients with painkillers through specific programs – reimbursement of e-prescription. We are also working on amendments to the instruction on palliative care regarding the things that should be corrected," the minister said during an hour of questions to the government in the parliament on November 15.

She added that palliative care is a part of the program of medical guarantees and will be financed from the national budget.