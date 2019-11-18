Facts

11:50 18.11.2019

Health Ministry to mull over reimbursement program for providing palliative care patients with painkillers

1 min read

The Health Ministry of Ukraine will consider a possibility of providing palliative care patients with painkillers through a program of medicine reimbursement, Health Minister of Ukraine Zoriana Skaletska has said.

"We realize that the main problem is access to painkillers. Next year we will study and consider a possibility of providing patients with painkillers through specific programs – reimbursement of e-prescription. We are also working on amendments to the instruction on palliative care regarding the things that should be corrected," the minister said during an hour of questions to the government in the parliament on November 15.

She added that palliative care is a part of the program of medical guarantees and will be financed from the national budget.

Tags: #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:50 08.11.2019
Japanese govt transfers next batch of diagnostic equipment to Ukrainian hospitals – Health ministry

Japanese govt transfers next batch of diagnostic equipment to Ukrainian hospitals – Health ministry

17:16 04.09.2019
Health minister Skaletska: first we need to work out emergency medical service, transplant surgery

Health minister Skaletska: first we need to work out emergency medical service, transplant surgery

17:00 27.08.2019
Health minister, BRDO to present doctor professional licensing concept, report on public consultations regarding licensing introduction to new govt

Health minister, BRDO to present doctor professional licensing concept, report on public consultations regarding licensing introduction to new govt

10:24 27.08.2019
National Health Service head among most probable candidates for health minister – source

National Health Service head among most probable candidates for health minister – source

10:31 16.08.2019
Cabinet may consider entry of four national medical institutions in health care reform at next meeting - Suprun

Cabinet may consider entry of four national medical institutions in health care reform at next meeting - Suprun

17:47 08.08.2019
First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine – Health ministry

First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine – Health ministry

18:02 06.08.2019
First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine

First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine

15:55 29.07.2019
Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

13:51 17.07.2019
Health Ministry to raise foreign investment for construction of hospitals – Suprun

Health Ministry to raise foreign investment for construction of hospitals – Suprun

12:35 21.06.2019
Health ministry, construction center's officials embezzle public funds provided for reconstruction of Cancer Institute

Health ministry, construction center's officials embezzle public funds provided for reconstruction of Cancer Institute

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO asking to arrest Ukreximbank head with UAH 100 mln bail option

Trump: Zelensky did not even suspect military assistance to Ukraine was being held, Kyiv received money unconditionally

Zerkal on Hague hearings on November 21: While Nikopol, Berdiansk, Yany Kapu heading home to Odesa, MFA's team goes to UN tribunal

Poroshenko's press service calls draft suspicion to fifth president 'Russia's order'

Ukrainian Navy confirms Russia's return of ships seized in Kerch Strait year ago

LATEST

PGO asking to arrest Ukreximbank head with UAH 100 mln bail option

Trump: Zelensky did not even suspect military assistance to Ukraine was being held, Kyiv received money unconditionally

Zerkal on Hague hearings on November 21: While Nikopol, Berdiansk, Yany Kapu heading home to Odesa, MFA's team goes to UN tribunal

Poroshenko's press service calls draft suspicion to fifth president 'Russia's order'

Ukrainian Navy confirms Russia's return of ships seized in Kerch Strait year ago

Normandy-format summit not directly tied to adoption of legislation on Donbas special status - Peskov

S&P upgrades Kyiv city's rating to 'B' with stable outlook

SBI sends to PGO draft suspicion notice on Poroshenko, draft motion to Rada on consent to hold him liable

Number of victims of emergency at Balakliya increased to three - one soldier died in hospital – General Staff

Ex-General Manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva appointed as Ukroboronprom Deputy Director General

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD