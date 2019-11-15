In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

In connection with the unveiled by the Joint Investigative Group (JIT) to investigate the causes of the crash of flight MH17 regarding the possible involvement of Russian officials in the incident, the European Union again called on all countries to help the investigation in order to identify and prosecute those responsible.

Maja Kocijančič, the Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, commented on the information released on Thursday about the contacts of separatists with official representatives of the Russian Federation.

"I would simply recall the October European Council conclusions where the European Union reiterates its full support for all efforts to establish truth, justice and accountability for the victims of the downing of MH17 and calls on all the states to cooperate fully with the investigation in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution 2016," she reminded the EU's position.

Earlier it was reported that on Thursday, November 14, the Joint Investigation Group, in dealing with possible witnesses, stated that it possesses information that indicates that the influence of the Russian Federation extended to the administrative, financial and military issues of the "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR",) and their intensity increased in the first half of July 2014.

"Details are revealed about secure means of communication used between 'DPR' fighters and Russian officials. The telephone numbers that were used are from the same series and appear to be provided by the Russian security service FSB. These telephone numbers were used on a daily basis to discuss administrative, financial and military matters in the DPR. The JIT wants to know by whom these telephone numbers were used," the JIT appeal says.

The investigation bases its findings on a number of telephone conversations, which are also made public on the website.

In particular, in these conversations, the role of the commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, General Serdyukov, is mentioned, as is the Russian Defense Minister Shoigu.

JIT said "indications of close ties between Russian government officials and 'DPR' leaders raise questions about their possible involvement in the deployment of the BUK-TELAR, which brought down flight MH17 on 17 July 2014. The JIT already concluded this BUK TELAR originated from the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, a unit of the Russian armed forces from Kursk in the Russian Federation."

"The JIT is looking for witnesses who can share information about those who commanded the deployment of this BUK-TELAR," the appeal says.

The Malaysian Boeing, flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on flight MH17, was shot down on July 17, 2014 near Donetsk in the zone of the armed conflict in Donbas. All 298 passengers on board were killed.