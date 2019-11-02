Ukrainian foreign ministry summons French ambassador to Ukraine over Macron's statements about 'Ukrainian gangs'

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has invited the French ambassador to Ukraine to the ministry to explain the words of French President Emmanuel Macron regarding Ukrainian illegal migrants.

"In connection with the appearance in the media of the words attributed to French President Macron, the French ambassador to Ukraine was invited to the Foreign Ministry to provide clarifications. The French ambassador said that the French side has no complaints against Ukrainian citizens traveling across France," the Foreign Ministry said in a comment on its website on Friday.

So, therefore, Macron's words regarding migration and legal employment were taken out of context.

"The parties confirmed that there is a complete understanding between Kyiv and Paris and cooperation in implementing agreements on the movement of citizens of both countries," the Foreign Ministry said.