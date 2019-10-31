NATO says Ukrainian government is result-oriented

NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Bettina Cadenbach says that the current Ukrainian government is result-oriented.

She said that another conclusion she has recently drawn is that the incumbent Ukrainian government is result-oriented. Instead of announcing political slogans, this government focuses its efforts on the implementation of specific strategic goals, she said at a briefing after a meeting of the Commission on the Coordination of Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine in Kyiv on Thursday, October 31.

Speaking on the effectiveness of the implementation of joint programs by Ukraine, NATO's Assistant Secretary General noted that this issue needs to be analyzed. "We have a clear action plan, we know how the programs are structured. Regarding their effectiveness, a lot of analytical work needs to be done," she said.

Cadenbach also said that Ukraine in general is "result oriented."