Facts

15:40 31.10.2019

Doors to NATO membership for Ukraine are open – Stoltenberg

2 min read
Doors to NATO membership for Ukraine are open – Stoltenberg

 NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg has again emphasized that the doors of the military alliance are open for those wanting to join, including Ukraine. He said this during a speech in Ukraine's parliament on Thursday.

"As a sovereign nation, Ukraine has the right to choose its own security arrangements. NATO’s door remains open. The road to NATO membership is not easy. For those who seek it, it requires dedication and substantial reform," Stoltenberg said in parliament on Thursday, noting Ukraine’s successes in cooperation programs with the Alliance.

"But in the end, membership is a decision for the members of the NATO Alliance, and for those who wish to join it. And for them alone. No outside country has the right to veto. The time of spheres of influence is over," Stoltenberg said. .

However, he noted that the path to membership is not easy. According to him, countries aspiring to NATO need to make efforts and "carry out substantial reforms."

Secretary General of the Alliance stressed that NATO advisers will work with Ukraine to implement Euro-Atlantic principles and best practices to strengthen the rule of law, ensure minority rights, fight corruption and that all aspects of public life are open and transparent, and Ukrainian institutions better serve the interests of the people of Ukraine.

Stoltenberg recalled that he was addressing Ukrainian deputies in parliament for the second time (for the first time two years ago). His speech included quotations from Ukrainian poet and national hero Taras Shevchenko.

Tags: #stoltenberg #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:08 31.10.2019
NATO says Ukrainian government is result-oriented

NATO says Ukrainian government is result-oriented

12:40 31.10.2019
NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

12:06 31.10.2019
Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

11:32 31.10.2019
Ukraine would like to become integral member of NATO group in Black Sea – defense minister

Ukraine would like to become integral member of NATO group in Black Sea – defense minister

10:42 31.10.2019
Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

14:29 30.10.2019
Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

14:22 30.10.2019
NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

09:56 29.10.2019
NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

17:05 26.10.2019
Ukraine needs to seek MAP to NATO from allies –Deputy Foreign Minister Bozhok

Ukraine needs to seek MAP to NATO from allies –Deputy Foreign Minister Bozhok

14:55 25.10.2019
Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-chairman of board of State Food and Grain Corporation Vovchuk, wanted from 2017, detained in Vilnius – NABU

OSCE monitors heard shots in Petrivske disengagement area in Donbas two days ago

JCCC calls OSCE SMM to register ceasefire by armed groups in Donbas

Rada with 229 votes authorizes prosecutor general to arrest and bring to account MP Dubnevych

NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

LATEST

Ex-chairman of board of State Food and Grain Corporation Vovchuk, wanted from 2017, detained in Vilnius – NABU

OSCE monitors heard shots in Petrivske disengagement area in Donbas two days ago

JCCC calls OSCE SMM to register ceasefire by armed groups in Donbas

Rada with 229 votes authorizes prosecutor general to arrest and bring to account MP Dubnevych

Disengagement due to begin in Petrivske on Nov 4 – Zelensky

Nord Stream 2 weakening Europe, strengthening Russia – Zelensky

Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

Additional patrols of Ukrainian police, National Guard arrive in Zolote

Zelensky, Merkel discuss preparation for meeting in Normandy format

State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD