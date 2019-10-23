Electricity supply of pumping stations in Lysychansk resumed

The pumping stations of the Lysychansk water service enterprise, which were disconnected due to arrears for the electricity consumed, have been again switched to the electricity, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

"At 1650 of October 22, the pumping stations of the Lysychansk water service enterprise enterprise in the town of Lysychansk that were switched off on October 18 due to the arrears for the electricity consumed were switched to the electricity," reads the report.

According to the report, the system was gradually filling with water. Rescuers delivered 170,800 cubic meters of technical water per day to the population and to infrastructure facilities (from the beginning of work 630,300 cubic meters of technical water).

On October 22, at a meeting of the extraordinary session of the Lysychansk town council (Luhansk region) of the 7th convocation, deputies allocated UAH 1 million to financially support the Lysychansk water service enterprise, the town council press service reports.

"Today, by the decision of the regional commission on technological environmental safety and emergency situations (fuel and energy balance and emergency situations), UAH 1 million has been allocated for financial support of the Lysychansk water utility company from the regional budget," Serhiy Shylin, the mayor of Lysychansk, said during the meeting.

As reported, since October 18, Lysychansk has remained without water supply due to restrictions on the supply of electricity in connection with debt. On October 22, a special commission declared a state of emergency.