Facts

09:52 15.10.2019

Ukrainian foreign minister speaks of hard compromises to settle Donbas crisis

2 min read
Ukrainian foreign minister speaks of hard compromises to settle Donbas crisis

 Implementing the agreements in the Minsk format, including the Steinmeier formula, cannot be Kyiv's unilateral compromise, as reciprocal steps are expected from Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

"Certain steps have been taken; they did not come easy for Ukraine. We understand that hard compromises are expected, which causes misunderstanding in the public. We have to take our part of a difficult way, expecting that we will bring peace to Ukraine," Prystaiko said in Luxembourg after meeting foreign ministers of the European Union countries.

"All the ministers shared an opinion that there is an understanding of the Steinmeier formula, which implies that the special status [of certain Donbas areas] can come into force following elections, and this should not be at odds with Ukrainian legislation and should meet OSCE high standards; and these elections cannot be held in an occupied territory, and they cannot be held when foreign military forces are deployed in this territory, and they cannot be conducted as long as the border is outside the Ukrainian control," Prystaiko said.

The EU "is backing Ukraine that this should not be Ukraine's unilateral compromise," and Russia should "fulfil its part of work," he said.

The minister thinks that he "managed to explain to the ministers what President Zelensky wants to achieve in concrete and how high chances are that Putin will follow the suit of the three countries [Ukraine, France, and Germany], which are frankly seeking to reach a success in the Normandy process."

At the meeting, "three main topics were discussed: what is happening in eastern Ukraine and what chances for success the Normandy process has; the second one was devoted to the reforms in Ukraine, specifically to what is being done and what should be done; and the third one was Ukraine's course toward European integration," Prystaiko said.

"I think that all ministers understood today that Ukraine seriously wants to continue the course toward European integration, as nothing is changing in relation to the European Union, or in regard to NATO. Ukraine is continuing to pursue the course put down in the Constitution," the foreign minister said.

Tags: #prystaiko #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:07 14.10.2019
Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

14:16 14.10.2019
Prystaiko invites Lajcak to visit Stanytsia Luhanska together

Prystaiko invites Lajcak to visit Stanytsia Luhanska together

14:20 12.10.2019
Russia-led occupation forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas

Russia-led occupation forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas

14:14 12.10.2019
Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

14:21 11.10.2019
Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

12:57 11.10.2019
Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

18:42 10.10.2019
Zelensky has Plan B for Donbas conflict settlement

Zelensky has Plan B for Donbas conflict settlement

17:21 10.10.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

15:44 10.10.2019
Zelensky ready to look for new ways to settle situation in Donbas if proposed peace conditions are unacceptable

Zelensky ready to look for new ways to settle situation in Donbas if proposed peace conditions are unacceptable

15:30 10.10.2019
Defense Minister: We can't speak of disengagement in Donbas until gunfire there stops

Defense Minister: We can't speak of disengagement in Donbas until gunfire there stops

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

CVU does not see chance of quickly organizing democratic elections in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Latvian court rules to take $30 mln illegally acquired by ex-officials in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky:Ukraine will defend principles enshrined in its Constitution

Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

Stoltenberg asks NATO countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine

LATEST

Integrated border management with EU to be next step after visa-free regime – Kuleba

CVU does not see chance of quickly organizing democratic elections in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Latvian court rules to take $30 mln illegally acquired by ex-officials in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky:Ukraine will defend principles enshrined in its Constitution

Stoltenberg asks NATO countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine

U.S. diplomats wish Ukrainians peaceful and safe Defender of Ukraine Day

U.S. destroyer enters Black Sea

Meeting of NATO working group takes place in Kyiv

Yelchenko may become new Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – media

Arakhamia: I will hand over info about paid out participants of "against surrender" rally to SBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD