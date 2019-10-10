Facts

12:47 10.10.2019

Zelensky says wants to discuss status for Donbas, amnesty, Crimea in Normandy format

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the ideas of amnesty, special status for Donbas and Crimea need to be discussed in the Normandy format.

"As regards amnesty, you know that a law was passed on this issue and it is now lying somewhere in a drawer. I don't know why this law was passed but wasn't submitted to the then-president for signature. No one can answer this question. Therefore, this issue should be discussed in the Normandy format, in other words what law and what amnesty it will be," Zelensky told reporters during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

It is necessary to decide who will be eligible for this amnesty and whether it will apply to civilians, he said.

"That's why all of these issues will be discussed in the Normandy format ... As regards Crimea, for me the Normandy format is also an opportunity to revisit the Crimea issue ... at least to resume discussing it," he said.

