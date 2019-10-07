Law on special status of Donbas to start working after elections recognized there, control established on border with Russia - Rada speaker

No "red lines" will be crossed in the process of the work on the new law on the special status of Donbas, Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Speaker Dmytro Razumkov said.

"This law will be written together with society because this issue is very important to the whole country. As to the issue of 'red lines'. The election issue is the key issue. Elections can be held solely according to the Ukrainian legislation, and that is one of the 'red lines' that we spoke about. Secondly, elections can only be held when there are no machine-guns, tanks, or other weapons because all these things prevent elections," Razumkov said on Ukraine television on October 6.

The law will not be written in the presidential office or in the closed committee of the Verkhovna Rada and it will be a public position, he said.

"When the security component is achieved which all politicians have spoken about, including the president, myself, and members of our political force, then we can hold elections on the currently temporarily occupied territory according solely to the Ukrainian legislation. When we have control over the border, when the OSCE recognizes these elections, that's when the so-called new law on the special status of Donbas will start working," Razumkov said.

According to earlier reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on October 3 that the new law on the special status of Donbas, which will be adopted after the current law expires in late 2019, will take into account the "red lines" and public opinion in Ukraine.