Facts

11:47 05.10.2019

Both Ukraine and Israel will have to cope with the problem of lack of unity - Lozhkin

3 min read
Both Ukraine and Israel will have to cope with the problem of lack of unity - Lozhkin

Both Ukraine and Israel will have to cope with the problem of lack of unity, especially when they have to face the external aggression. Indeed, the chances of the survival of our states directly depend on the unity. This has been stated  by the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin in his comments about the first solemn meeting of the Knesset, where the newly elected Knesset deputies took the oath of office.

As Lozhkin noted, this is already the 22nd convocation of the Israeli parliament, and the first Knesset swearing in, which he happened to visit. The central theme of the speeches of both the President Reuven Rivlin and the Knesset Speaker Julius Edelstein was the national unity.

“This topic is especially relevant for Israel today- just half a year ago, for the first time in the history of the state, the parliament failed to form a coalition in the allotted time. The Knesset was dissolved, new elections were held. After announcement of their results, the Israelis began jokingly preparing for the third elections during one year. However, it may not be a joke — the votes were divided between the main contenders almost evenly, but none of them, according to the preliminary estimates, will be able to form a coalition without the other. Last time they were unable to reach a compromise. We will find out very soon if they manage to do it this time,” he noted.

Lozhkin recalled Julius Edelstein’s words that it was the lack of national unity that already twice had led to the collapse of the independent Jewish state – the United Monarchy and the Hasmonean state.

“When the Jews fought against an external enemy, they were able to crush empires. But as soon as a civil war between the Jews themselves began, everything collapsed like a house of cards. This topic is familiar not only to the Israelis. The history of Ukraine is full of similar examples: from the Kyivan Rus to the Ukrainian National Republic (UNR). It is a great challenge to solve the problem of lack of national unity, especially in the presence of the external aggression. Both Israel and Ukraine will have to do their best to achieve it, as the chances of survival of our states directly depend on how united we are,” emphasized the JCU President.

Earlier, on September 29, a March was held in Kyiv in memory of the Jews who were executed in Babi Yar in 1941. According to the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine, Borys Lozhkin, more than half a thousand people took part in the March.

 

Tags: #lozhkin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:22 22.04.2019
PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

PGO wants to serve suspicion notices in 'Kurchenko case' to ex-head of presidential administration Lozhkin, ex-head of NBU Gontareva, deputy head of presidential administration Filatov

10:00 05.10.2018
Lozhkin, Klitschko and the Israeli ambassador opened the premiere screening of the film “The Road to Babi Yar”

Lozhkin, Klitschko and the Israeli ambassador opened the premiere screening of the film “The Road to Babi Yar”

13:59 25.05.2018
Borys Lozhkin became the president of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine

Borys Lozhkin became the president of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine

11:52 19.09.2017
IMF confirms intention to transfer next tranche to Ukraine after pension reform – Lozhkin

IMF confirms intention to transfer next tranche to Ukraine after pension reform – Lozhkin

17:32 12.12.2016
Heads of EBRD, Socar, Unilever, DP World, investor Soros to join National Investment Council

Heads of EBRD, Socar, Unilever, DP World, investor Soros to join National Investment Council

10:14 31.08.2016
Only 11 of 17 ministries have English-language sites – Lozhkin

Only 11 of 17 ministries have English-language sites – Lozhkin

11:35 30.08.2016
Lozhkin hopes to establish investment council within two, three months

Lozhkin hopes to establish investment council within two, three months

17:16 29.08.2016
Ukraine's GDP should grow by at least 6% per year during next ten years - Lozhkin

Ukraine's GDP should grow by at least 6% per year during next ten years - Lozhkin

14:50 29.08.2016
Poroshenko appoints ax-chief of staff Lozhkin as his adviser, head of Investment Council

Poroshenko appoints ax-chief of staff Lozhkin as his adviser, head of Investment Council

18:27 01.04.2016
Lozhkin declares almost UAH 628,000 of income for 2015

Lozhkin declares almost UAH 628,000 of income for 2015

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Elections to local councils should be held according to majority system - Korniyenko

Prospect of Normandy Quartet summit to get clearer after OSCE SMM certifies disengagement in Donbas - Russia's Lukashevich

Old constructions being removed on bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska, temporary passage opened

Anti-aircraft missile troops of Ukraine's Armed Forces conduct live-fire exercises

One KIA, two WIA amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Khmelytsky Regional Council makes appeal on inadmissibility of implementation of Steinmeier formula

Elections to local councils should be held according to majority system - Korniyenko

Ukraine's new administrative system will extend to all of Ukraine, incl. Crimea and Donbas – Korniyenko

Korniyenko: We want to open doors for new people in local elections

Prospect of Normandy Quartet summit to get clearer after OSCE SMM certifies disengagement in Donbas - Russia's Lukashevich

Old constructions being removed on bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska, temporary passage opened

Zahorodniuk assures U.S. Congress delegation of Ukrainian Defense Ministry's readiness to purchase samples of weapons produced in U.S.

Zelensky sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously – U.S. top diplomats correspondence

Anti-aircraft missile troops of Ukraine's Armed Forces conduct live-fire exercises

Ukraine, Belarus sign documents on regional cooperation, interaction in science and education

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD