Facts

12:26 02.10.2019

Zelensky at meeting with heads of parliamentary factions voices Ukraine's 'red lines' in implementation of Steinmeier formula - Servant of the People

2 min read
Zelensky at meeting with heads of parliamentary factions voices Ukraine's 'red lines' in implementation of Steinmeier formula - Servant of the People

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has met with leaders of parliamentary factions and explained the situation with Ukraine's approval of the Steinmeier formula, said David Arakhamia, the head of the Servant of the People faction.

"If the people of Ukraine delegate power, then it should trust it at least for some period of time. Now we all trust the president in this matter. We made a private meeting with all the leaders of the factions. They all heard directly what now we can't unfortunately tell the public. And everything is fine. There's not even one percent 'betrayal,'" he told reporters on the sidelines of the parliament on Wednesday.

In turn, MP from the Servant of the People Party, head of the Foreign Policy Committee Bohdan Yaremenko stressed that Ukraine has its own conditions for holding negotiations in the Normandy format, among which there is the continuation of the process of releasing hostages, the withdrawal of forces on the contact line.

"Yes, we must gain control over the territories where elections for local authorities will take place. All these red lines are clearly outlined by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, and I may say it publicly today, at a meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada, and with the faction of the Servant of the People Party," said Yaremenko.

Tags: #zelensky #steinmeier_formula
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:59 02.10.2019
Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

14:44 02.10.2019
Berlin confirms intention to hold Normandy Four summit, date currently unknown

Berlin confirms intention to hold Normandy Four summit, date currently unknown

13:51 02.10.2019
Steinmeier formula could hopefully lead to further efforts towards full implementation of Minsk agreements by all parties – European Union

Steinmeier formula could hopefully lead to further efforts towards full implementation of Minsk agreements by all parties – European Union

13:03 02.10.2019
Olifer posts letter addressed to Sajdik saying Ukraine accepts text on implementation of Steinmeier formula of Sept 11

Olifer posts letter addressed to Sajdik saying Ukraine accepts text on implementation of Steinmeier formula of Sept 11

12:03 02.10.2019
Poroshenko says his supporters won't stand for Steinmeier formula

Poroshenko says his supporters won't stand for Steinmeier formula

11:15 02.10.2019
Zelensky: National Bank of Ukraine was, is and will be independent

Zelensky: National Bank of Ukraine was, is and will be independent

09:58 02.10.2019
German FM hails agreement on Steinmeier formula

German FM hails agreement on Steinmeier formula

10:26 01.10.2019
Zelensky, Lukashenko to participate in Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on Oct 4

Zelensky, Lukashenko to participate in Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on Oct 4

09:47 01.10.2019
Zelensky issues decree on goals of sustainable development of Ukraine until 2030

Zelensky issues decree on goals of sustainable development of Ukraine until 2030

17:08 30.09.2019
Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

PGO preparing suspicion for Poroshenko, some MPs – source

Normandy Four meeting could be held in October-November or December – Cabinet's rep in Parliament

Berlin confirms intention to hold Normandy Four summit, date currently unknown

Steinmeier formula could hopefully lead to further efforts towards full implementation of Minsk agreements by all parties – European Union

LATEST

Electronic document exchange system between state agencies launched – Dubilet

PGO preparing suspicion for Poroshenko, some MPs – source

Normandy Four meeting could be held in October-November or December – Cabinet's rep in Parliament

Ukraine plans to halve consumption of manipulative Russian content – govt program

U.S. Congress approves sale of additional batch of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine – media

Steinmeier Formula set forth in letters from TCG parties, not as single document - OSCE's Sajdik

Ukrainian mission to JCCC reports finalized assembly works on Stanytsia Luhanska bridge

Ilya Kyva appealed to the National Police on the activities of the deputy head of FTU Saenko

U.S. Embassy hopes for speedy release of Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held in ORDO

Kyiv elections on Dec 8 unlikely - Servant of the People

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD