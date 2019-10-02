Zelensky at meeting with heads of parliamentary factions voices Ukraine's 'red lines' in implementation of Steinmeier formula - Servant of the People

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has met with leaders of parliamentary factions and explained the situation with Ukraine's approval of the Steinmeier formula, said David Arakhamia, the head of the Servant of the People faction.

"If the people of Ukraine delegate power, then it should trust it at least for some period of time. Now we all trust the president in this matter. We made a private meeting with all the leaders of the factions. They all heard directly what now we can't unfortunately tell the public. And everything is fine. There's not even one percent 'betrayal,'" he told reporters on the sidelines of the parliament on Wednesday.

In turn, MP from the Servant of the People Party, head of the Foreign Policy Committee Bohdan Yaremenko stressed that Ukraine has its own conditions for holding negotiations in the Normandy format, among which there is the continuation of the process of releasing hostages, the withdrawal of forces on the contact line.

"Yes, we must gain control over the territories where elections for local authorities will take place. All these red lines are clearly outlined by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, and I may say it publicly today, at a meeting with leaders of parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada, and with the faction of the Servant of the People Party," said Yaremenko.