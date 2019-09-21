Nine killed in road accident in Odesa region - police, citing preliminary info

A mini-bus and a truck have collided in the Ovidiopol district of Odesa region; nine are dead, and two are injured, the regional police said in a statement.

"Nine people were killed, and two suffered injuries as a result of collision of a packed mini-bus en route to Odesa and a truck on its way from the regional center. Casualty information is being verified," the police said.

The road accident happened between the villages of Nova Dolyna and Prylymanske.

An investigative team, rescuers, and paramedics are working on the scene. Details of the accident are being established.

At the same time, the Ukrainian State Security Service for Emergency Situations said on its website that three people were injured in the car accident, including two drivers.

According to rescuers, the car crash took place around 2 p.m. on Saturday at the 12th kilometer of the Odesa-Bilhorod Dnistrovsky motorway near the Rowing Canal. The Mercedes Sprinter mini-bus and the DAF truck collided.