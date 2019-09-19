Zelensky replaces head of Vinnytsia regional administration appointing Skalsky to post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed former Deputy Mayor of Vinnytsia Vladyslav Skalsky to the post of Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Administration.

"To appoint Vladyslav Skalsky Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Administration," the president said in decree No. 706/2019 dated September 18.

Zelensky dismissed Valeriy Koroviy from the post under decree No. 706/2019 dated September 18 due to the termination of the term of office of the President of Ukraine.

As reported, on August 21, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine agreed on the candidate proposed by the president for the post of head of the Vinnytsia Regional Administration – Skalsky.

Skalsky, born in 1976, since June 2016, had held the position of deputy mayor of Vinnytsia.