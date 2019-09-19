Facts

12:34 19.09.2019

Zelensky replaces head of Vinnytsia regional administration appointing Skalsky to post

1 min read
Zelensky replaces head of Vinnytsia regional administration appointing Skalsky to post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed former Deputy Mayor of Vinnytsia Vladyslav Skalsky to the post of Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Administration.

"To appoint Vladyslav Skalsky Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Administration," the president said in decree No. 706/2019 dated September 18.

Zelensky dismissed Valeriy Koroviy from the post under decree No. 706/2019 dated September 18 due to the termination of the term of office of the President of Ukraine.

As reported, on August 21, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine agreed on the candidate proposed by the president for the post of head of the Vinnytsia Regional Administration – Skalsky.

Skalsky, born in 1976, since June 2016, had held the position of deputy mayor of Vinnytsia.

Tags: #zelensky #vinnytsia_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:42 19.09.2019
Only Ukrainian citizens, companies to be able to buy Ukrainian land – Zelensky

Only Ukrainian citizens, companies to be able to buy Ukrainian land – Zelensky

10:18 19.09.2019
Pence, Zelensky discuss Zelensky's meeting with Trump next week during UN General Assembly – White House

Pence, Zelensky discuss Zelensky's meeting with Trump next week during UN General Assembly – White House

16:03 18.09.2019
Zelensky appoints lawyer, ex-secretary of Kyiv Council Reznikov to represent Ukraine in political subgroup in Minsk

Zelensky appoints lawyer, ex-secretary of Kyiv Council Reznikov to represent Ukraine in political subgroup in Minsk

10:25 18.09.2019
Zelensky intends to achieve real progress in Donbas settlement in six months – Prystaiko

Zelensky intends to achieve real progress in Donbas settlement in six months – Prystaiko

16:50 17.09.2019
Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

15:40 16.09.2019
Zelensky wants OSCE monitors to be honest when record violations in Donbas

Zelensky wants OSCE monitors to be honest when record violations in Donbas

14:49 16.09.2019
Ukraine at meeting in 'Normandy format' wants to resolve issue of release of all held persons, determine timeframe for forces disengagement in Donbas – Zelensky

Ukraine at meeting in 'Normandy format' wants to resolve issue of release of all held persons, determine timeframe for forces disengagement in Donbas – Zelensky

14:18 16.09.2019
Zelensky hopes issue of Ukraine regaining control over the border to be raised during Slovak chairmanship in OSCE

Zelensky hopes issue of Ukraine regaining control over the border to be raised during Slovak chairmanship in OSCE

14:12 16.09.2019
Ukraine, Slovakia to do everything for stable gas supplies to Europe – Zelensky

Ukraine, Slovakia to do everything for stable gas supplies to Europe – Zelensky

16:13 14.09.2019
Kolomoisky says he meets Zelensky first time since inauguration, denies work as presidential adviser

Kolomoisky says he meets Zelensky first time since inauguration, denies work as presidential adviser

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Ukraine's setting of conditions for use of 'Steinmeier Formula' contradicts agreements – Peskov

Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

Zelensky appoints Stadnik head of Mykolaiv regional administration – decree

Kyiv Mayor addresses Rada regarding dissolution of Kyiv City Council, scheduling early election in Kyiv

LATEST

Rada explains essence of Zelensky formula as Ukraine's negotiating stance

Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Ukraine's HACC allows suspect in 'Rotterdam +' case on wanted list to be detained

Persons interested in PrivatBank case involved in Gontareva's house arson – Poroshenko

Ukraine's setting of conditions for use of 'Steinmeier Formula' contradicts agreements – Peskov

Facebook deletes 400 Ukrainian pages, groups, accounts linked to PR agency Pragmatico for manipulating public opinion

Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

Zelensky appoints Stadnik head of Mykolaiv regional administration – decree

Kyiv Mayor addresses Rada regarding dissolution of Kyiv City Council, scheduling early election in Kyiv

Russia unlawfully uses 503 Ukrainian frequency assignments – National TV Council

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD