Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

Occupation forces have shelled the positions of the Joint Forces in Donbas three times since midnight of on Saturday, September 14, no casualties reported, the Defense Ministry has said.

"As of noon today, September 14, the Russian occupation forces mounted fire three times in the Luhansk section," the Defense Ministry said on its website in a statement.

The ministry said that there have been no casualties among Ukrainian defenders since the beginning of the day, the situation on the frontline is fully controlled by Ukrainian units.