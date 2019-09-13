Facts

15:22 13.09.2019

Kyiv seeking to hold local elections simultaneously all around Ukraine, incl in temporary occupied areas - Ukrainian FM

2 min read
Kyiv seeking to hold local elections simultaneously all around Ukraine, incl in temporary occupied areas - Ukrainian FM

The Ukrainian authorities would like to hold local elections simultaneously across the entire Ukrainian territory, including the areas in Donbas currently not controlled by Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

"We accepted the Minsk Agreements five years ago, which includes the organization of elections. In our view, ideally, it would be good to hold elections simultaneously across the whole of our country, which is so far impossible. They [the self-proclaimed "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics," or the "DPR" and "LPR"] have already held two fake elections, and we don't recognize their results. We are proposing now that elections be held simultaneously across the entire territory, including the occupied areas. Let's see whether this works exclusively in terms of time," Prystaiko said in a commentary for Interfax on the sidelines of the 16th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Kyiv on Friday.

At the same time, Prystaiko pointed out that former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko agreed on the so-called Steinmeier formula back in 2016. "As people who comply even with something promised by our former presidents, we must implement the Steinmeier formula. We are currently discussing in what form this can be done," he said.

"It doesn't contain anything exciting or something for which we could be accused of treachery or victory," he said.

Tags: #prystaiko #elections
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:41 13.09.2019
Rada dismisses all CEC members

Rada dismisses all CEC members

14:31 05.09.2019
ENEMO observers of Ukrainian election present proposals to improve Ukrainian electoral legislation

ENEMO observers of Ukrainian election present proposals to improve Ukrainian electoral legislation

14:26 02.09.2019
Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

17:49 31.08.2019
FM, presidential aide to represent Ukraine at meeting of advisors of leaders of Normandy Four countries

FM, presidential aide to represent Ukraine at meeting of advisors of leaders of Normandy Four countries

16:10 27.08.2019
Parubiy signs Election Code

Parubiy signs Election Code

17:23 21.08.2019
CEC registers over 320 MPs

CEC registers over 320 MPs

17:14 14.08.2019
CEC registers 82 MPs

CEC registers 82 MPs

12:46 08.08.2019
Servant of the People Party spends more than other parties on election campaign – CEC

Servant of the People Party spends more than other parties on election campaign – CEC

13:21 05.08.2019
Servant of the People Party wins 124 mandates on party ticket in Rada elections

Servant of the People Party wins 124 mandates on party ticket in Rada elections

18:26 02.08.2019
Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Next Normandy summit must put 'cast iron agreements' on paper – Kremlin

SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

Kuchma denies possibility of holding Donbas elections in near future

Kolomoisky becomes guest at YES forum for first time

Rada dismisses all CEC members

LATEST

U.S. backs freedom of media in Ukraine, provide equipment to broadcast in Donbas – US Deputy Assistant Secretary

Next Normandy summit must put 'cast iron agreements' on paper – Kremlin

SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

Kuchma denies possibility of holding Donbas elections in near future

Kolomoisky becomes guest at YES forum for first time

Zelensky cautious about deployment of peacekeepers in Donbas

Tsemakh returns to ORDO – daughter

Ukrainian sailors freed from Russia ready to testify in their case in online mode

Zelensky expects to meet Trump in Washington in Sept

Zelensky: We should end war, return territories by diplomatic means

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD