Participants in Normandy-format summit to address Steinmeier formula, all provisions of Minsk Agreements - Zelensky
The so-called Steinmeier formula for settling the conflict in Donbas will be discussed at an upcoming meeting between the leaders of the countries involved in the Normandy-format talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"The Steinmeier formula and all provisions of the Minsk Agreements will be considered, and a decision will be made by the leaders of the four countries," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Kyiv on Thursday.
The countries involved in the Normandy-format talks are France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine.