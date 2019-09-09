Facts

10:52 09.09.2019

Zelensky, Putin satisfied with implementation of agreements on mutual release of detainees, discuss further steps within Minsk process

1 min read
Zelensky, Putin satisfied with implementation of agreements on mutual release of detainees, discuss further steps within Minsk process

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, where the parties emphasized that they were satisfied with the results of the agreement as part of the first step towards normalizing the dialogue, the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.

"Also, the presidents of the two countries agreed to discuss the date of the meeting in the Normandy format in the near future. In addition, they talked about further steps in the framework of the Minsk process to resolve the conflict in Donbas," the Office of the President of Ukraine said on its official page on Facebook on Saturday night.

