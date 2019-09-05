HACC to receive over 3,000 cases, including 190 completed by NABU, SAPO – court head

Head of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) Olena Tanasevych has said that HACC will receive over 3,000 criminal cases from local courts of general jurisdiction, including 190 cases the pretrial investigation in which was completed by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) guided by the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"According to preliminary estimates of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, more than 3,000 criminal cases should go to the HACC from local general courts. Of these, only 190 are those for which the National Anti-Corruption Bureau under the procedural management of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office completed the pretrial investigation," she said at a briefing devoted to the launch of work of the HACC on Thursday.

Tanasevych said that 22 corpus delicti are attributed to the competence of the HACC, provided that they are committed by a special subject and the amount of damage exceeds UAH 50,000. According to her, there will be six investigative judges in the HACC, seven panels of judges of the first instance and four panels in the HACC appeals chamber.

Tanasevych said that the HACC was launched as soon as possible. She thanked the Office of the President of Ukraine, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, the European and international community for their support and assistance.