President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decree dismissed Eduard Kritsyn from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine department (SBU) in Kherson region.

"Dismiss Kritsyn Eduard Volodymyrovych from the post of head of the office of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kherson region," the text of decree No. 651/2019, posted on the presidential website, says.