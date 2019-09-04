Facts

17:16 04.09.2019

Health minister Skaletska: first we need to work out emergency medical service, transplant surgery

Health minister Skaletska: first we need to work out emergency medical service, transplant surgery

There are several priorities in the next transformation of the healthcare system, which should be worked out first, Ukrainian Health Minister Zoriana Skaletska said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Speaking of priorities, I would like to point out three key blocks. According to the Constitution, human life is the highest value, and no one except the Ministry of Health is taking this up. First of all, we must work out the issue of emergency medical care so that it works properly. We discussed this with the infrastructure minister, because first of all it is necessary to make roads with free access for emergency care. The second priority is the transplant surgery system. We held several consultations and negotiations in order not to delay and draft a bill before the end of this year, the third is an affordable high-quality high-tech medical care," she said.

According to Skaletska, priorities are also to increase the birth rate in Ukraine and children's health.

"The priority is the life expectancy of citizens and an increase in the birth rate, because over the past five years the birth rate has decreased by 40%. This means that the state policy in this matter should be determined," the minister said.

According to her, vaccination will be another important area of work.

"The first is about epidemics. We need to prepare a procedure for responding to infectious outbreaks. The second is vaccination. The previous staff of the ministry worked out the issue of purchasing vaccines according to the vaccination calendar. But, we have questions about vaccinating adults and this needs to be addressed," Skaletska said.

Tags: #zoriana_skaletska #health_ministry
