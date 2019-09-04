Over 200 national guardsmen killed in Ukraine during five years – National Guard commander

More than 200 servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine were killed on duty during five years, commander of the National Guard Mykola Balan said.

"More than 200 military personnel of the National Guard of Ukraine were killed on duty - in the area of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) and during military service on the territory of the state," the Ministry of Interior of Ukraine quoted Balan as saying on Facebook.