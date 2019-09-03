Facts

16:16 03.09.2019

Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning at SBI on Tuesday

The fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko did not come to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) on Tuesday afternoon to conduct investigative actions, his lawyer made a statement about the good reason for not coming - in connection with his work in the Verkhovna Rada.

Poroshenko's call for interrogation was planned for Tuesday at 14:00, but the fifth president did not come to conduct investigative actions, instead his lawyer Ihor Holovan came to the SBI, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

The lawyer told reporters that he had submitted an application to the SBI that Poroshenko had no opportunity to appear in the Bureau in connection with his work in parliament.

Answering a question whether Poroshenko will come to the SBI on Tuesday, he said: "I think not."

"We believe that work in parliament is a good reason for (failure to appear)," the lawyer said.

