10:11 27.08.2019

Poroshenko, Volker discuss continuation of pressure on Russia via further strengthening of sanctions

The head of the European Solidarity Party, Ukraine's fifth president Petro Poroshenko during a meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker has discussed the need to continue pressure on Russia to end its aggression against the Ukrainian state.

"The fifth president of Ukraine noted the earliness and fallacy of talks about inviting Russia to participate in G7 meetings...During the meeting, the need to release the Kremlin's Ukrainian hostages, in particular Roman Sushchenko, Oleh Sentsov and 24 captured Ukrainian sailors, was noted. The parties discussed the continuation of pressure on Russia through the further strengthening of sanctions, in particular the 'Azov package'," the press service of European Solidarity said.

According to the report, Poroshenko also emphasized the importance of introducing the UN peacekeeping contingent to the occupied part of Donbas and the continuation of military-technical cooperation between Ukraine and the United States to end Russian aggression.

"A warning was also voiced against the latest decisions with the signs of politically motivated persecution that could have negative international consequences for Ukraine, and the need to protect freedom of speech in Ukraine under pressure was noted," the party's press service said.

