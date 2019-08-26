Facts

13:22 26.08.2019

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times over past day

1 min read
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times over past day

Occupation forces over the past 24 hours violated the ceasefire regime 13 times in Donbas, one soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed, three servicemen were injured, the headquarters of Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On August 25, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime 13 times. As a result of enemy shelling, one soldier was killed and three servicemen were injured," the JFO said on Facebook.

The occupation forces fired on the JFO positions from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:20 26.08.2019
Over 300,000 people cross demarcation line in Donbas over past week – Border Service

Over 300,000 people cross demarcation line in Donbas over past week – Border Service

15:33 24.08.2019
Occupation forces three times violate ceasefire in Donbas since morning – JFO HQ

Occupation forces three times violate ceasefire in Donbas since morning – JFO HQ

14:14 24.08.2019
Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

12:59 23.08.2019
Groysman sure Ukrainian flag to be raised above liberated Crimea and Donbas

Groysman sure Ukrainian flag to be raised above liberated Crimea and Donbas

12:34 23.08.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

14:19 22.08.2019
Over 450 Ukrainian law enforcement officers killed in Donbas since start of ATO

Over 450 Ukrainian law enforcement officers killed in Donbas since start of ATO

09:28 22.08.2019
Return of Crimea to Ukraine, cessation of hostilities in Donbas, political prisoners release to be signal of Russia's readiness to return to G8 – Zelensky

Return of Crimea to Ukraine, cessation of hostilities in Donbas, political prisoners release to be signal of Russia's readiness to return to G8 – Zelensky

10:40 20.08.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, one Ukrainian military wounded – JFO HQ

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, one Ukrainian military wounded – JFO HQ

13:27 19.08.2019
Ukrainian serviceman wounded in enemy shelling in Donbas

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in enemy shelling in Donbas

10:10 19.08.2019
One serviceman killed, three injured accidental weapon discharge

One serviceman killed, three injured accidental weapon discharge

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Merkel, Macron express desire to hold summit of Normandy Four leaders as soon as possible

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

President accepts congratulations on 28th anniversary of nation's independence from foreign leaders

President hopes Day of Peace soon to come to Ukraine

U.S. congratulates Ukraine on 28th anniversary of nation's independence

LATEST

Poroshenko says attempts being made to attack army, language and faith

Moskalkova returns to Moscow from Kyiv

Merkel, Macron express desire to hold summit of Normandy Four leaders as soon as possible

Journalist Yevhen Kyseliov will host program on Radio NV

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 11 foreign defenders of Donbas

President accepts congratulations on 28th anniversary of nation's independence from foreign leaders

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine on path of reforms

President hopes Day of Peace soon to come to Ukraine

U.S. congratulates Ukraine on 28th anniversary of nation's independence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD