Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times over past day

Occupation forces over the past 24 hours violated the ceasefire regime 13 times in Donbas, one soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed, three servicemen were injured, the headquarters of Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On August 25, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime 13 times. As a result of enemy shelling, one soldier was killed and three servicemen were injured," the JFO said on Facebook.

The occupation forces fired on the JFO positions from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms.